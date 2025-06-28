Jon Regan Walters Announces Candidacy for Mayor of Isle of Palms

Expand Walters (Photo credit: Stephanie Logue)

Jon Regan Walters, a 55-year resident of Isle of Palms and retired U.S. Army colonel, officially announced his candidacy for mayor today on Carolina Day, a date honoring the Lowcountry’s historic role in the American Revolution.

“I’ve served around the world, but there’s no place I care about more than this island,” Walters said. “This community raised me, and now it’s time for me to return the favor.”

Walters’ campaign centers on preserving the island’s character and ensuring responsible, resident-first leadership. A decorated combat veteran, Presbyterian elder and lifelong Scout leader, he is known for his steady leadership style, dry humor and deep roots in the community. He has lived on the island for more than five decades, raised his family there, and now hopes to bring a pragmatic and principled voice to City Hall.

“I’m a doer, not a talker,” Walters said. “But on occasion, I can talk your ear off.”

His priorities include:

Protecting neighborhood character and charm with a nod to what he calls the island’s “Mayberry with a Beach” spirit

Balancing tourism with livability by addressing day-tripper parking and short-term rentals with common-sense policies

Restoring civility and transparency in local government, with a focus on collaboration and community input

While he acknowledges that change is inevitable, Walters believes the city must be proactive—not reactive—in managing growth.

“Isle of Palms isn’t an amusement park or an amenity for other local ZIP codes. It’s a real community, with real families, and it deserves to be treated respectfully by all visitors and guests,” Walters said.

Walters served 30 years in the U.S. Army in field artillery and civil affairs, with deployment assignments in Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan. He retired with the rank of colonel and has received numerous decorations, including the Legion of Merit and two Bronze Stars. He is a master parachutist.

He is also a graduate of The Citadel, a commercial real estate broker, a member of Sunrise Presbyterian Church, a Presbyterian elder, a history buff and a lifelong supporter of youth development through Scouting.

He will spend the coming weeks meeting with residents, listening to concerns and sharing his vision for an Isle of Palms that remains family-friendly, community-centered and grounded in its values.

“This campaign is not about politics,” Walters said. “It’s about neighbors stepping up to protect the place we call home.”