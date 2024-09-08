Josh Hooser Running for Open Isle of Palms City Council Seat

Dear Residents,

I am excited to announce my candidacy for the vacant Isle of Palms City Council seat, formerly held by Elizabeth Campsen, in the special election on Nov. 5, 2024. With your support, I intend to be a strong, independent voice for our community, guided by the principle of putting “IOP FIRST!” and uniting around our shared passion for Isle of Palms.

Community matters! I am proud to be an Isle of Palms resident alongside three generations of my family, including my spouse, Nick, our young children, Arabella and John, and my parents, Ron and Lisa. We are all dedicated to making Isle of Palms a wonderful place to raise a family and call home.

Our “IOP FIRST!” campaign is rooted in several core values:

Community-Centered Governance: I believe in making decisions that prioritize the well-being of our residents first, always guided by the city’s Comprehensive Plan and our vision of maintaining Isle of Palms as a premier residential area. Balanced Growth: I support a harmonious balance between residential living and the island’s vibrant business community and recreational amenities. Fiscal Responsibility: I believe in a conservative approach to government spending, especially given the high-cost initiatives impacting the city, like drainage and beach renourishment. Property Rights: I strongly believe in private property rights and will vote to protect your constitutional right to protect and use your property. Preservation of Natural Resources: I am dedicated to protecting the natural environment of our island, ensuring that it remains a sustainable and beautiful place for generations to come. Code of Ordinances: With my background as a lawyer, I value the importance of strengthening our Code of Ordinances to improve the community regarding issues that directly impact our residents, like traffic congestion, parking, litter, and noise. Heritage and Belonging: I am committed to preserving the essence and heritage of Isle of Palms, working to ensure that every resident feels a sense of belonging and continuity with the island's history and culture.

I am more motivated than ever to contribute to making Isle of Palms the most sustainable, family-friendly beach community in South Carolina. If elected, I promise to continue building bridges within the community and to listen to all residents. I ask for your endorsement and, most importantly, your vote to help us move our city forward together.