Just Beachy IOP: Your One-Stop Shop for Island Fun, Fashion & Beach Day Essentials

Anyone who has ever tried to plan the perfect Isle of Palms beach day knows the drill: chairs, umbrellas, towels, bikes, sunscreen, maybe even a golf cart to cruise the island. It’s a lot to juggle — unless you know about Just Beachy IOP, the island’s one-stop shop for beach gear, island style and souvenirs.

Located in the Isle of Palms Harris Teeter shopping plaza, locally owned Just Beachy IOP has become a go-to stop for both locals and vacationers looking to make the most of their time by the water. The shop offers a range of daily and weekly rentals, including LSV golf carts, foam surfboards, beach tents and chairs, bikes, electric scooters and music speakers — everything needed to set up a beach day or cruise the island.

But rentals are only part of the story.

Inside, shoppers will find a beach boutique filled with coastal-inspired items for all ages. From swimwear, clothing, jewelry and accessories to games, coolers, floats and towels, Just Beachy offers plenty of ways to bring a little Isle of Palms style home.

Recently, the shop expanded its retail selection with several new additions that visitors and locals are already embracing. New offerings include children’s beachwear, activity items for kids, beach and bath hair care products, beach-inspired candles and coastal home décor, along with a growing collection of souvenirs and gifts.

The goal, according to the team at Just Beachy, is simple: make it easy for customers to find what they need, whether it’s a last-minute beach essential or a keepsake from their time on the island.

“Our customers love that they can stop in and find something unique,” the team said. “Many visitors enjoy taking a piece of Isle of Palms home with them, and we’re always excited to welcome them back year after year.”

Another fan favorite is the boutique’s soft coastal tops, which have quickly become a popular souvenir for visitors looking to remember their beach vacation.

Whether renting gear for a day in the sun, shopping for island style or picking up a gift, Just Beachy IOP offers a little bit of everything, making it one of the island’s most convenient stops for beachgoers of all ages.

Learn more at justbeachyiop.com or visit the shop to see what’s new.