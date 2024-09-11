Just Beachy Isle of Palms Officially Opens Retail Store

Just Beachy Isle of Palms has officially opened the doors to its first retail store at 1517 Palm Blvd., Suite. D. The golf cart rental company, owned by Grady Marsh, has been in operation for 5 years.

Marsh shares that toward the end of 2023, the retail space opened up–and he jumped on the opportunity to take next steps for the business, including expanding its rental products.

“We shifted our immediate focus to retail, and did a fair amount for renovations,” says Marsh, who adds that his wife Holly designed the store’s interior.

Besides golf cart rentals, Just Beachy IOP also offers e-bikes, surfboards, paddleboards, skateboards, electric scooters, beach chairs and more for sale.

“It’s morphing into this cool little eclectic beach shop,” says Marsh. “We tried to be real particular about the products we're bringing in. Our desire was to try to offer as many local and Made in the United States items as possible.”

He notes that these brands include: Electric Bike Company, Nectar Sunglasses, SUNFLOW beach chairs, KANGA COOLERS and more. Other retail items include clothing, sunscreen, and a candy and toy section for local kids to “be able to ride their bikes here and use their nickels and dimes.”

“We're invested in IOP,” says Marsh. “We live on the island, and we've been in business for 5 years. This is our first retail space, and we are invested in the local community. We want to make it a fun community store.”

Just Beachy IOP is open 7 days a week: Monday- Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m.-5 p.m.