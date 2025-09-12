Kramer Announces Candidacy for Isle of Palms City Council

Expand Kramer with his wife, Jody, along with their children and immediate family members

Hello everyone,

I am offering my time and energy for Isle of Palms City Council and am a candidate in the upcoming election. I am also sharing a recent family photo of my

We believe strongly in service to both country and community. My wife, Jody, served in the Marine Corps, and one of our sons—pictured in his military uniform—is currently serving as a Marine embassy guard overseas.

We are not long-term residents of IOP, having moved to the island in January 2025. As a recent nonresident, I come with no entrenched bias on current debate topics, but I do bring a strong belief in civil discourse, deep listening, fact-based information gathering, transparency and action that delivers results for both the short and long term.

In today’s climate, it should be clear that civil discourse and listening to understand are essential to moving forward. I have little tolerance for divisive interactions, and coming from industry, I know the importance of focus, planning, communication and results. I currently lead a healthcare organization, have led other organizations in the past and understand the need for action and accountability.

Therefore, you will not see much marketing, fanfare or loud campaigning from me—just a search for facts and understanding, and focused energy on moving forward.

I look forward to meeting you, listening to understand and supporting the community by offering transparency and results that benefit our residents now and for future generations.

Thank you,

Larry Kramer