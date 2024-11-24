Leadership Spotlight at Islander 71: Meet the Visionaries Behind the New Menu and Magic

Expand Jared Coetzee, Director of Operations (right) and Chef Scott Vosburgh (left). Credit: Laura Strecker

On a breezy November evening at Islander 71, the sun dips behind the horizon, bathing the Isle of Palms in golden light. The scene is idyllic—a snapshot of coastal living at its finest. Inside, the energy hums with quiet purpose as the restaurant’s new leadership team takes the helm. Enter Jared Coetzee, director of operations, and Chef Scott Vosburgh, the creative force behind the revamped menu. Together, they are redefining local dining, crafting an experience tailored to Isle of Palms residents.

Islander 71 was recently named Charleston's Best Waterfront Restaurant.

“We don’t want to be just a restaurant with a great view,” Coetzee says, exuding calm confidence. “We want Islander 71 to be a place where locals feel at home while still experiencing that wow factor.”

The Dynamic Duo

Coetzee, originally from Durban, South Africa, began his food and beverage career in 1999 and quickly climbed the hospitality industry ranks. From slinging beers at busy waterfront bars to managing fine dining establishments with celebrity chefs, his expertise is evident in the meticulous orchestration of service. After stints in Las Vegas and Charleston Harbor Resort, Coetzee returned to the Lowcountry with his family and a long-term vision for Islander 71.

“I’ve lived the hustle of luxury hospitality,” Coetzee says. “I’ve done high-volume turn-and-burn covers, slung beers at dive bars, and served Château Lafite to billionaires. Islander 71 is a happy medium. Here, it’s about authenticity—elevated service that feels real, not forced. This community deserves that.”

Chef Scott Vosburgh’s journey is equally compelling. A Clemson native and Navy veteran, Vosburgh discovered his passion for cooking in 2002 while stationed on an aircraft carrier. His global travels gave him a deep appreciation for diverse culinary styles, which he honed at Roy Yamaguchi’s Hawaiian Fusion Restaurant in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, and later as a corporate trainer opening fine dining establishments. Yet his heart led him back to seafood, the cornerstone of Islander 71’s menu.

“Seafood is both a challenge and an opportunity,” Vosburgh says. “Charleston has a very robust culinary scene, so you really need to execute at a high level to meet expectations.”

Vosburgh’s collaborative history with Coetzee—built during their partnership at Charleston Harbor Resort—made their transition to Islander 71 seamless.

“Jared’s leadership allows me to focus on what I love: creating dishes that excite people,” Vosburgh says. “He handles the big picture, and I get to infuse more global flavors.”

Weekly Specials: A Love Letter to Locals

The duo’s first major initiative was designing weekly specials aimed squarely at Isle of Palms residents. From November through March 2025, locals can enjoy a rotating lineup of offerings. From half-off entrées on Mondays to all-you-can-eat oysters and college football on Saturdays, the specials reflect community feedback.

“Locals told us they wanted consistency and value, so we listened,” Coetzee says.

The standout? Tuesday’s Sushi Night.

“There’s nowhere else on the Isle of Palms doing sushi,” Vosburgh points out. “It’s fresh, chef-crafted, and people are loving it.”

On Wednesdays, half-off wine bottles pair with a rotating chef special, allowing Vosburgh to flex his creativity.

“One week, it might be a light harvest grain bowl with farro and salmon; the next, it’s curry mussels,” he says.

Fridays kick off the weekend with $2 oysters and champagne specials, while Sundays cater to sports fans with NFL Sunday Ticket.

“We want every night to feel like the perfect excuse to head to the waterfront,” Coetzee adds.

Crafting a Menu That Resonates

The specials are just the beginning. Vosburgh has been carefully revising the core menu since joining Islander 71 in August.

“We didn’t want to throw everything out,” he explains. “Some dishes needed polishing; others, a total refresh. The key is balance—keeping the comfort food locals love while elevating options for those seeking something more adventurous.”

The new menu, launched Nov. 25, includes dishes like golden curry mussels and seafood pasta with Parmesan cream sauce. Signature fried shrimp platters, hushpuppies, and she-crab fries remain staples, ensuring beloved classics aren’t lost in the shuffle.

Vosburgh’s attention to detail extends to presentation. “It’s not just about taste; it’s about how it looks,” he says. “The experience begins with your eyes.”

Building Community Beyond the Plate

Beyond the food, Coetzee and Vosburgh are focused on cultivating community connections. Islander 71’s Locals Club loyalty program rewards regulars with points that convert to cash-back rewards. “It’s our way of saying thanks to those who make Islander 71 their go-to waterfront spot,” Coetzee says.

The offseason offers a chance to prepare for the summer rush. Coetzee recalls his first weekend at Islander 71 during the July 4th holiday: “Every seat was filled, live music was playing, and kids were running around on the turf. Seeing all cylinders firing with 2,200 customers served on any given Saturday was a lot to take in.”

The Human Element

What sets Coetzee and Vosburgh apart is their personal investment in Islander 71’s success. Coetzee, a devoted father of two, speaks passionately about setting roots in Charleston. “This isn’t a stepping stone for me. It’s home. I’m here to make a lasting impact.”

Vosburgh, a father of three, echoes the sentiment. “I’ve done the big-city grind, but this is where I want to be. My focus is on making Islander 71 a destination locals can be proud of.”

The camaraderie between the two is palpable. Marketing director Morgan Hurley sums it up best: “They’re not just here to lead—they’re here to listen and create something truly special for this community.”

A Vision Realized

Islander 71 has always been more than just a restaurant. With Coetzee and Vosburgh at the helm, it’s poised to become a cornerstone of the Isle of Palms experience. Whether you’re indulging in prime rib on a Thursday, savoring fresh oysters with champagne on a Friday, or simply catching the sunset with a cocktail, one thing is clear: Islander 71 isn’t just a place to eat—it’s a place to belong.