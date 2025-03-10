LENS Foundation Approves Funding for Isle of Palms Fire Department’s Aquatic Rescue Response Team

The Isle of Palms Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) Foundation has once again stepped up to support community safety, this time approving a funding request from the Isle of Palms Fire Department (IOPFD) to help establish its newly formed Aquatic Rescue Response Team.

With the increasing threat of severe storms, flooding and storm surges, the IOPFD identified a critical need to enhance its water rescue capabilities beyond traditional firefighter training. The Aquatic Rescue Response Team was developed to meet this challenge head-on, equipping firefighters with the specialized skills necessary for complex water rescues, including advanced swimming techniques, rope system rigging, flooded vehicle victim rescue and mass evacuations in inundated environments.

The team is composed of six water rescue technicians and one team leader, all of whom have undergone a rigorous selection process, including a 300-yard freestyle swim, treading water for 15 minutes under varying conditions, drown-proofing exercises and an underwater swim attempt. Each member must also obtain Swiftwater/Flood Rescue Technician 1 and 2 certifications from the U.S. National Whitewater Center.

To ensure the team is fully trained and operational by spring 2025, the IOPFD sought funding assistance from LENS to send five team members for certification training, covering tuition and accommodations. LENS swiftly approved the request, recognizing the vital role this specialized team will play in protecting both residents and visitors in emergency water rescue situations.

“LENS is honored to support this initiative to further ensure our citizens and guests remain safe,” said Ted Kinghorn, LENS Foundation Isle of Palms director. “Kudos to the IOPFD for taking the initiative and prioritizing water safety and rescue.”

Brian Tuohy, deputy chief of special operations for the IOPFD, extended his heartfelt thanks for the generous support of the LENS Foundation. “We are so appreciative. Isle of Palms Fire & Rescue can add this essential capability to the island. This will greatly improve our response to water-related emergencies, continuing our commitment to providing exceptional customer service to our community and its visitors,” Tuohy said.

With LENS’s backing, the IOPFD is poised to strengthen its emergency response capabilities, ensuring that when the next emergency arises, the department will be better equipped to handle water-related rescues with precision and expertise.