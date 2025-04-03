LENS Foundation Honors Barby and Patrick Harrington with Lifetime Achievement Award

The LENS (Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support) Foundation is proud to announce Barby and Patrick Harrington as the recipients of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. This prestigious honor recognizes their enduring commitment and significant contributions to the Isle of Palms community.

Barby and Patrick Harrington, longtime residents of the island, have been pillars of community service and leadership. Barby, a past president of the Isle of Palms Exchange Club and a member of The Coastal Belles singing group, has been a driving force behind The Connector Run for the Child. She is also known for her musical talents and engagement in various local activities. Patrick’s contributions are equally commendable; he is a past member of the City Council, a former president of the Exchange Club, and has served as a district leader and chair of the Exchange Club Waterfront Improvement Committee. Known for his early days as an avid wrestler and accomplished snow skier, Patrick also delights the community with his humor, often telling a good joke with an Irish brogue.

Both Barby and Patrick devote their time to numerous charitable efforts. They are actively involved in projects ranging from performing yard work on hot, humid days to volunteering at the VA and working on most Exchange Club and LENS events. Their dedication extends to decorating at the Windwood Home for Children and volunteering at the Coastal Carolina Fair.

As founding members of the Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support Foundation, Barby and Patrick have not only contributed to the substantial growth of the Exchange Club’s membership but have also helped enhance the club’s facilities, enriching the community experience.

Their commitment is a shining example for others, and it is with great joy and gratitude that we honor Barby and Patrick Harrington with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Join us at the LENS Annual Awards and Neighborhood Block Party on May 12 at Islander 71 to celebrate Barby and Patrick’s remarkable lives of service. This event promises to be a memorable day of community spirit, fun and recognition—all in support of our local first responders.

We warmly invite all neighbors and friends of Barby and Patrick to attend this special occasion. Together, we will celebrate these extraordinary individuals whose dedication has made a lasting impact on our community.

The celebration continues with an exhilarating evening filled with entertainment and activities for all ages. We are thrilled to feature live performances by the Shem Creek Boogie Band and acoustic guitarist Taylor Ingle, who will energize the crowd with their dynamic tunes. The evening will also offer a variety of family-friendly attractions, including food stations, balloon art, a stilt walker, fairy hair and face painting, a beaded bracelet station, a hula hoop station, a selfie station, an interactive touch tank, 30-minute eco boat tour excursions and a fire truck display. Be sure not to miss the special favors, drawing and 50/50 draw, as well as the convenience of free parking.

This comprehensive community celebration is designed to support the Isle of Palms Police and Fire Departments, with all ticket sales contributing directly to these vital services.

Join us on May 12, 2025, at Islander 71 for an unforgettable evening of fun, music and community spirit. Tickets are $75 per person, and children under 16 are free when accompanied by an adult. For more details or to purchase your tickets, visit lensiop.org.