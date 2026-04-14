LENS Foundation Invests in Isle of Palms Public Safety and Community Cycling Infrastructure

Expand Station at IOP Public Safety Building

The LENS Foundation Isle of Palms announced two investments in the local community: the donation of two CODE BIKES police mountain bikes to the Isle of Palms Police Department and the installation of three Dero Fixit public bike repair and air stations at key locations across the island. The repair stations are available free of charge 24 hours a day, year-round.

The two Code 1 police bikes come equipped with lights, bags and helmets and are ready for duty. The additions are expected to enhance patrol capabilities for Isle of Palms officers.

The three Dero Fixit Plus bike repair stations are now operational at the following locations:

Isle of Palms Public Safety Building — 30 J.C. Long Blvd.

Isle of Palms Recreation Center — 24 28th Ave.

Isle of Palms Fire Station No. 2 — 44 41st Ave.

Each station provides cyclists with tools and an air pump for on-the-spot repairs, supporting the growing cycling community across the Lowcountry.

“Ted Kinghorn was the driving force behind the three Dero bike repair stations for our cycling community,” said Craig K. Oliverius, fire chief for the Isle of Palms Fire Department. “These resources are available for our Lowcountry cycling community to enjoy 24/7, free of charge.”

Installation of the repair stations was managed by Isle of Palms Public Works Director Robert Asero. The stations are open to residents, visitors and cyclists at all times.

The community is also invited to attend the 2026 LENS Public Safety Awards Banquet on Thursday, May 14, at the Osprey Ballroom at Wild Dunes Resort. The evening will begin with a wine and cheese reception and open bar from 4:30 to 6 p.m., followed by dinner, a keynote address by White House photojournalist Doug Mills, first responder awards and live music from a band from 6 to 10 p.m. The event is co-chaired by Mayor Phillip Pounds and former Isle of Palms mayors Dick Cronin and Jimmy Carroll.

Tickets are $150 per person, with proceeds supporting first responders and their families. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit thelensfoundationiop.charityproud.org.