LENS Foundation Isle of Palms Celebrates Volunteers at Annual Banquet

The Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) Foundation of Isle of Palms invites the community to its annual LENS Foundation Isle of Palms Banquet, where outstanding individuals will be honored with the Volunteer of the Year Awards. This special event celebrates those who have demonstrated exceptional volunteer service to better the community.

The event will take place on Sunday, May 12, at Islander 71. This year’s banquet, themed “Neighborhood Block Party,” promises to be the largest event of its kind. Attendees can enjoy family-friendly fun, including live music, food stations, games, and more.

Tickets are $75 per person, and children under 16 are admitted free with an accompanying adult. All proceeds from ticket sales will directly support first responders. For more details or to register, visit lensiop.org.

Awards and Honorees

George Reeth Leadership Award - Jim and Linda Thompson

Jim Thompson, recently honored with the Order of the Palmetto by Gov. Henry McMaster, is recognized for his numerous contributions to the community. Linda Thompson, a founding member of LENS, actively volunteers with the Island Turtle Team and the South Carolina Aquarium. Jim’s leadership in the LENS Endowment Oversight Committee and Leadership Speaker Series has been invaluable, while Linda’s dedication to community projects continues to inspire.

LENS Founders Award - Mike and Claire Powers

As early supporters of LENS since its inception in 2022, Mike and Claire have played a pivotal role in fostering community spirit and safety. Their contributions to the annual LENS Banquets have significantly supported local fire and police departments. Mike also serves as a member of the LENS Endowment Oversight Committee and as director of development.

LENS Volunteer of the Year - Deb Barr

This year, LENS will proudly recognize Deb Barr, a longtime leader with the Exchange Club’s Child Abuse Prevention Committee (CAP). She has also chaired the IOP Connector Run for the Child, helping to raise more than $100,000 annually for the cause. Alongside her husband, Dave, Deb has been instrumental in supporting LENS and other charitable initiatives in the community.