LENS Foundation Isle of Palms to Honor Local Heroes at Annual Fire Appreciation Night

Sound the alarm for fun. The LENS Foundation Isle of Palms, with honorary co-chairs Dan Battista, chairman of Explore Charleston, and Terri A. Haack, managing director of Wild Dunes Resort, will present Fire Appreciation Night, hosted by Islander 71, on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Held during National Fire Prevention Week, this free, family-friendly event brings Isle of Palms residents, businesses and first responders together each year for an evening of celebration and gratitude.

Beautiful Intracoastal Waterway views and live music will set the scene. Guests can explore fire trucks and enjoy games with prizes for all ages. Other highlights include face painting, fairy hair, a stilt walker and free children's meals. Adults are invited to sip specialty cocktails, with Mayor Phillip Pounds returning as guest bartender.

"Fire Appreciation Night is one of the most meaningful events on our calendar," said Ted Kinghorn, director of the LENS Foundation IOP. "It gives our community a memorable way to say thank you to the firefighters who protect us."

Donations and proceeds from the specialty cocktails directly benefit first responders and their families through the LENS Foundation IOP.

For more information about Fire Appreciation Night, ticketing and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://bit.ly/FireAppreciation.