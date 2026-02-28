LENS Foundation Opens Nominations for 2025 Isle of Palms Public Safety Awards

Expand lens awards ig post - 1

The LENS Foundation (Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support Foundation) is now accepting nominations for the 2025 Isle of Palms Public Safety Awards, which recognize two outstanding members of the Isle of Palms Police and Fire departments.

The awards honor first responders who go above and beyond in service to the community — whether through acts of bravery, consistent professionalism, compassionate service or leadership that inspires others. Community members are encouraged to nominate a firefighter or police officer whose work deserves recognition.

Award recipients will be honored during the foundation’s annual banquet, The Cheese Ball, scheduled for May 14, 2026, at Wild Dunes Resort. Winners will receive formal recognition on stage and a commemorative award acknowledging their service.

The banquet is a longstanding island tradition that brings together residents, community leaders and first responders to celebrate local service while raising funds for public safety initiatives. Proceeds support training, equipment, wellness programs, morale-boosting events and other departmental needs.

To nominate a member of the Isle of Palms Fire or Police departments, visit lensiop.org/public-safety-awards.

Community members are encouraged to help spotlight those who protect and serve the island with dedication and heart.