LENS Foundation Seeks Nominations for Public Safety Awards

The Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) Foundation Isle of Palms has announced that nominations are now open for the annual LENS Community Public Safety Awards, which recognize outstanding members of the Isle of Palms Fire and Police departments.

This prestigious award celebrates public safety personnel who exemplify the power of collaboration and partnerships in making our community safer. The LENS Community Public Safety Award identifies and rewards best practices in community involvement by recognizing individuals who:

Positively impact the lives and experiences of their coworkers, citizens, and the community at large.

Implement new programs or initiatives addressing public safety challenges, prevention, and community trust.

Create and foster productive community partnerships.

Reduce violent crime or significantly enhance public safety and satisfaction through innovative problem-solving.

How to Nominate

Nominations are open to Isle of Palms citizens and city staff who wish to highlight the outstanding efforts of Isle of Palms Fire and Police Department employees. Nominations can be submitted via:

Online form: Visit LENSIOP.org/Public-Safety-Awards to fill out the nomination form.

Email: Send nominations to Rob Hauff at hauffer@gmail.com.

The deadline for submissions is March 1, 2025.

Award Ceremony

Winners will be announced and honored at the LENS Neighborhood Block Party on May 12, 2025. This annual celebration brings the community together and provides a special platform to recognize the dedicated public safety personnel who work tirelessly to protect and serve Isle of Palms.

“We are fortunate to have exceptional individuals in our Fire and Police departments who use collaboration, innovation, and partnership to create a safer, stronger community,” said Ted Kinghorn, director of LENS Foundation IOP. “This award is our way of celebrating their leadership, service, and dedication.”

Don’t miss the opportunity to spotlight a deserving individual for their hard work, leadership, and commitment to our community. Submit your nomination today!