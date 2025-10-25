LENS IOP Firefighter Appreciation Night 2.0: Mayor Pounds and Islander 71 Shine

On a beautiful October evening, with stars and moon shining brightly, so did our host and guest bartender, Mayor Philip Pounds.

The IOP LENS Foundation hosted a Firefighters Appreciation Night Thursday, Oct. 23, at Islander 71 to honor local firefighters. Residents of all ages came out to enjoy the evening and meet some of the island’s first responders. Children enjoyed bubble activities and face painting, while music was provided by Rob. The event celebrated the dedication of public safety personnel, who are well deserving of praise.

Mayor Pounds served as guest bartender, mixing his signature margaritas and engaging in lively conversation with patrons.

Attendees shared their thoughts on the celebration:

“What a wonderful family-friendly event that honors our IOP Firefighters and first responders. Well done, LENS!”

“It was great to see so many friends and neighbors gathered at this event to show our appreciation to our local fire department.”

“Philip Pounds was a fun, entertaining bartender — a great event.”

The annual event, sponsored by LENS and hosted by Islander 71, is part of the foundation’s business revenue-sharing efforts, ensuring funds are available to support first responders’ needs. Programs include hardship assistance, scholarships, community initiatives, and morale-boosting activities. Businesses interested in partnering on future programs are encouraged to contact LENS.

Ted Kinghorn, LENS Whisperer, acknowledged the many sponsors and volunteers who help expand the foundation’s community efforts. “Once again, bringing residents of all ages together to share fun activities, good food, and entertainment to promote what is best about our island is very heartwarming,” he said.

Chief “O” thanked LENS, its donors, Mayor Pounds, and Islander 71 for their contributions to the event.

For more information about LENS programs, visit lensiop.org or follow on Instagram.