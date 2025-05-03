LENS Wild Child Triathlon Brings the Isle of Palms Community Together for a Joyful Day of Youth Athletics

Nearly 100 young athletes, ages 6 to 12, raced through Wild Dunes Resort on Sunday, April 27, as part of the second annual LENS Wild Child Triathlon—a celebration of fitness, fun and community spirit hosted by the Isle of Palms Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) Foundation.

Set against a backdrop of sunshine and sea breeze, the triathlon featured age-appropriate swimming, biking and running segments throughout the resort’s scenic core. Sponsored by the LENS Foundation, Wild Dunes Community Association, Wild Dunes Resort and generous community members, the event highlighted the power of collaboration and the island’s commitment to youth wellness and safety.

“Great weather, great event, and the smiles on the kids’ faces made it worth getting up early on a Sunday!” said Isle of Palms Mayor Phillip Pounds. “This is a great community event where almost 100 kids participated—which means at least another 100-plus parents bringing their children—and countless organizers and volunteers that made this second annual Wild Child event another success!”

Originally launched in February 2024, the Wild Child Triathlon is one of several LENS-led initiatives designed to promote education, family connection and public safety.

Other programs hosted throughout the year include water and boating safety days, bicycle rodeos, golf cart education, and hands-on crabbing and fishing events—all with the goal of strengthening the bond between residents and local first responders.

“This event is about more than just the finish line,” said Carolyn Foti, event coordinator. “It’s about creating joyful, empowering moments for kids and reminding us all how special our community is when we come together.”

While some participants pushed for a personal best, every child was met with applause and encouragement. Jim Anderson, an Isle of Palms resident, overheard a group of girls pedaling side by side during the biking leg, shouting “girl power!” Meanwhile, one boy who missed a turn and detoured into a driveway laughed it off by announcing, “I’m not that great at turns!” From training wheels to finish-line sprints, every moment underscored the day’s playful, positive spirit.

A special thank-you goes to the Isle of Palms Police Department, which helped keep the course secure and the kids safe as they swam, pedaled and ran their hearts out.