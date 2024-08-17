Letter: Thank You for Our Seawall

THANK YOU FOR OUR SEAWALL!!!!

It was brought to my attention that we still have a parking lot and property for the IOP Exchange Club and Community after landfall of Debby and also the December 17th heavy rains and king tide event. ONLY because we have a seawall!!!!

I have just taken it for granted that we are safe, since the sea wall was constructed in 2022, after loosing 3 feet of our shore front since 2019, and forgetting that we would be experiencing severe erosion. if this construction had not occurred "Yes erosion is a serious concern on this island". Knowing that our property is now safe (as safe as it can be) another "Thank You" needs to go our again to all of the people in our Club, Community and City of Isle of Palms for making it a true statement that "Our shoreline is safe".

THANK YOU!!!

Robbie Cessna Berg

Isle of Palms Exchange Club