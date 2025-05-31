Letter to the Editor: A BIG Thank You

Dear Friends of the LENS Foundation,

We want to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who joined us for our annual Horses and Heroes event last month. It was truly a special evening filled with exciting auction moments, delicious food, lively dancing and a wonderful sense of community. Your presence directly supported the vital work of the LENS Foundation and the Charleston Police Department’s Mounted Horse Patrol, and your enthusiasm provided a real lift for all of us. Thank you to Donna Moeckel, owner of Anson Restaurant, for hosting this amazing event, and to our VIP sponsors Black Diamond Caviar and Don Luchi.

We are thrilled to announce that the event successfully raised more than $120,000! In addition to the remarkable results, we also received generous commitments from community members to purchase two more horses for the mounted patrol. A special thank you to Donna Moeckel, Jack Schaeffer, Lou Hammond and Cynthia Chace for their remarkable generosity.

As we move forward this year, we still have significant work ahead to fully support the CPD Mounted Horse Patrol. Beyond the needs of the horses themselves, we are currently undertaking the exciting project of refurbishing a beautiful historic barn near Hampton Park to provide a wonderful new home for the team. Alongside the costs of this renovation, the ongoing feed and care for the horses remain essential.

We humbly ask for your continued support of the LENS Foundation so that we can successfully meet all of our goals for the Charleston Police Department’s Mounted Horse Patrol team.

With heartfelt thanks,

The LENS Foundation

