Letter to the Editor: A Pyrrhic Victory on Isle of Palms

A “win is a win,” quoted Mayor Phillip Pounds with a one-vote runoff victory. King Pyrrhus of Epirus, in 280 B.C., found that winning at all costs can lead to less-than-optimal consequences; thus, the term “Pyrrhic victory” was coined.

There are many lessons to be learned from this election.

For those who participated in defamatory and illegal mailers, understand that consequential impacts for these actions and poor judgment are possibilities.

For those residents who chose not to vote without cause or reason, please understand you have forfeited your right to complain.

Mayor Pounds legitimately won re-election, and the residents of Isle of Palms deserve a respite from the election’s divisive rhetoric. With this mayoral “Pyrrhic victory,” recognize that our community has elected a new majority council. Our newly elected council has nine equal votes and will govern by majority rule. The mayor will act within the bounds of his single-vote authority and, most importantly, will have no choice but to listen to those of us who have endured the arrogance of the prior council majority.

Elections have consequences, and we all look to a brighter future for the Isle of Palms.

-Randy Bell