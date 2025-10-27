Letter to the Editor: CSE Contract Should Be Tabled Until Alternatives Are Heard

Dear Council Members,

It has come to our attention that the agenda for Tuesday’s City Council meeting, dated Oct. 28, includes the following item:

“Consideration of proposal from CSE for final design, bidding, and construction administration for the major renourishment project for $669,508 (unbudgeted in FY26, but shown as FY27 expense of $575,000 — Beach Preservation Fund) [p52-62].”

As both island residents and founding members of the Isle of Palms Beach Ad Hoc Committee, we have strong concerns that we feel compelled to address.

As you will recall, the committee expressed concern about relying solely on CSE without obtaining a second opinion. Since the recommendations were presented to Council at the beginning of 2025, there have been two separate alternative presentations to the city — one privately funded by island residents and another funded by the city. Both raised concerns about the current plans and offered alternatives.

Of particular significance is that both alternative companies also perform beach renourishment, monitoring, and protection, but they have full-time engineers on staff — something we understand our current contractor does not. While we appreciate CSE’s longstanding role with the city, we believe it is in the best interest of the city and its residents to at least consider one of the alternative companies.

Our understanding is that on Tuesday the plan is to consider only CSE, essentially disregarding the hard work and countless hours put into studying the very issue we wish to address. This is especially concerning, as one alternative opinion criticized CSE’s assessment of the beach as overly optimistic and stated publicly for the first time that the beach’s conditions are severe and likely to worsen over time. That company recommended solutions quite different from anything CSE has offered to date.

Furthermore, as best we know, the second opinion provided and paid for by the Council has not yet been formally presented for discussion. While we agree it is time to move urgently, we see no justification for a no-bid contract awarded solely to CSE. Why not offer the opportunity to all three companies that expressed interest? A formal bid solicitation with a 30-day turnaround for this major undertaking by Isle of Palms, followed by a review of each company’s recommendations and readiness to begin renourishment, seems more appropriate.

In the event a vote is called on Tuesday, we strongly encourage that the CSE proposal be tabled until alternatives are presented. This is a significant expenditure, and beyond financial considerations, we want to ensure the best chance for a long-term, successful program. With all due respect, moving forward at this point with CSE without due diligence or consideration of other firms and their bids represents a failure of the duty of care and a breach of public trust — principles that we understood to be the very foundation for the creation and study by the Ad Hoc Committee.

Cindi Solomon and Dan Slotchiver

Isle of Palms