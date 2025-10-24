Letter to the Editor: Focus on Facts, Not Anonymous Attacks, Bogosian Says

Recently, residents have received anonymous mailers attempting to pit me against my fellow Councilmember Katie Miars. Unfortunately, these pieces are not only misleading and inaccurate, but also anonymous—making them a violation of election law. They’re filled with distortions about my professional background and service to our community and don’t reflect the kind of transparent, respectful dialogue our residents deserve.

This election should be about ideas, leadership, and the future of our island—not anonymous attacks meant to divide neighbors and create mistrust.

Let me set the record straight.

I have never claimed to support sea walls for wealthy oceanfront homeowners. That is blatantly false. My approach to protecting and restoring our beaches is multi-layered and science-based. Whether it’s traffic relief, beach preservation, fiscal responsibility, or livability enforcement, I believe in solutions that unite our community—not divide it.

Regarding my professional background: I earned a B.S. in chemical engineering and began my career as a young engineer at Monsanto Company. I have no connection whatsoever to any of the allegations referenced in the mailer and have not worked there in more than 25 years. To suggest that a young engineer would be responsible for a multinational company’s legal issues or product liabilities is simply absurd.

Negative mailers don’t solve problems—collaboration, planning, and proven leadership do. I will continue focusing on what matters most: protecting neighborhoods, keeping the city financially strong, improving traffic and safety, and preserving the Isle of Palms we all love.

I encourage everyone to review candidates’ actual records and actions—not anonymous campaign spin. This divisiveness must end!

Let’s keep the conversation grounded in facts, integrity, and unity—and focused on the future of our island community.

John Bogosian