Letter to the Editor: It’s Game Time on IOP

Let’s all step back from home plate and ask the island umpires to call a fair game. After all, it’s game time for IOP politics and the upcoming election — and our umpires are challenged to keep things fair.

The teams are now clearly differentiated. The mayor’s home team alignment with commercial interests is obvious. His team includes the current vice president of the Chamber of Commerce; an outspoken rental management owner and advocate for the Chamber’s rental lobbyist subgroup, the Family Vacation Rental Group; and a second-chance candidate supported by the same commercial interests.

The challenging team, with zero commercial ties, includes three incumbent council members, a member of the IOP Planning Commission, and a longtime advocate for island preservation and livability.

Even a blind umpire can see another curveball coming. Livability is best served with a “residents first” fastball. Let’s call a strike down the middle for our residents — and avoid the curveballs of special interests.