Letter to the Editor: Protecting Isle of Palms’ Family Character

I wholeheartedly support Jeff Simon’s reflections on the Isle of Palms. Like Jeff, I’ve lived here for more than 30 years and value the family-centered, residential character that makes this island a home — not just an economic opportunity.

That’s why I’m concerned about misleading media. A recent ad in the other island newspaper masquerades as information but is really propaganda from “The Palm Republic,” containing inaccuracies and pushing opportunistic agendas. Economic development has its place, but our community cannot be treated like an investment portfolio.

Isle of Palms politics are spirited, but at their best, they are grounded in family, community service, and respect for residential life. Residents deserve leaders who are experienced, professional, and free from conflicts of interest. Look for candidates who have served on boards, committees, or in public service — and who consistently demonstrate integrity and dedication to our community.

Before voting, ask yourself: Who truly understands our island, has served it, and will safeguard it for families today and for generations to come?

Respectfully,

Christine Donavan

26th Ave., Isle of Palms