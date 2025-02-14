Letter to the Editor: Select Integrity

Letter to the Editor from Mayor Phillip Pounds:

I can recall my Dad telling me early in life: “Son, our family has a good name - don’t mess it up. Our name and integrity are all we have at the end of the day.” I have taken those words of advice seriously throughout my life.

As Mayor, a lot of “noise” and criticism comes with the role and I understand that. That’s why the first guiding principle on the whiteboard in my office is - stay focused. However, the recent op-ed published by The Island Eye got personal with an attack on my integrity and honesty and I feel this calls for a response.

I am well aware of the limitation of power as Mayor in our form of government and know full well I do not have the authority or power to make job offers or discuss any part of an offer salary with a current or prospective candidate unless specifically authorized by Council. None of that happened. However, I spend a good part of my week at City Hall and am proud of the trusting relationships I have developed with City staff and welcome conversations they have with me. When a 28 year veteran of our city with an exemplary record expressed interest in the role, I thought it was a good idea to consider and discussed it with many Council members before moving forward. Council agreed to add him to the interview schedule. Just like the other candidates, he would be interviewed first by the Administration Committee and then by full Council so that everyone would have a chance to ask all candidates questions and judge for themselves who the best candidate is.

Council’s job to replace our City Administrator is to find the best fit for our City. Period. Not what we think we can “get for $X” but the best option for our staff, Council and residents to run the important day to day operations of our city.

Also, a good deal of the information from the recent opinion piece was discussed by the Administration Committee (comprised of 3 council members) or full Council in what is called Executive Session. There are situations where state law allows a committee or Council to discuss items in a closed session - not recorded or broadcast. Situations like receiving legal advice, contract negotiations or dealing with employment matters. Those conversations are meant to remain private among its members. So one might ask how did this information get disseminated or discussed outside of an Executive Session? It appears we have a select application of integrity at play here.

To use words like “breach of trust and ethics”, “puppet votes”, “vote to ignore common sense”, “conspires with” is inflammatory and defamatory. It is misleading and a disservice to the residents of Isle of Palms. Phrases like, “disregard of defined governance procedures” and “unilateral and without authority” are simply factually incorrect. Before you fall for any of it, you might want to seek the truth which you can do in any number of ways. And, as always, my door is open.