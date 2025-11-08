Letter to the Editor: We Are Neighbors

We are neighbors — and that’s what we are, regardless of whether our preferred candidates won or lost. We live together on a narrow strip of sand at the edge of the mighty Atlantic Ocean. Our collective fate is inexorably intertwined.

So, what might the lessons of this election be? I believe the first takeaway is that meanness and personal attacks don’t work — in fact, they are counterproductive. A second takeaway is that elections have unfortunately become expensive; however, you still can’t spend your way to victory if your message doesn’t resonate with the silent majority of island residents.

Having served on City Council, I almost feel sorry for the winners. This new council, regardless of who becomes mayor, will face major challenges — some of which will be dictated by Mother Nature. There are simply no easily solved problems left. Inadequately funded beach restoration, increased livability pressures, and the retention of key public service employees are all massive and immediate challenges.

Our newly elected officials will need our help. Name-calling, poorly disguised “comedy acts,” and labeling people as elitists or pawns of some secret puppet master are totally unhelpful — and, in the end, I believe, backfired on those who employed these tactics.

If you have a helpful idea, share it. But if you’re just angry and disgruntled, step away from the keyboard and take a walk on the beach. Hopefully, it will remind you what a blessing it is to live here.

Jeff Simon

Hartnett Blvd