Letter to the Editor: Who You Gonna Call?

Expand Deputy Chief Sean Harshaw receiving gift (coffee tumblers) for all First Responders from LENS

“WHO YOU GONNA CALL??"

Smoke alarm goes off. Wakes you up. You smell smoke. Who you gonna call?

Just in a wreck on Palm Boulevard. Who you gonna call?

Caught in a rip tide and someone sees you need help. Who they gonna call?

Family member found on the floor, unresponsive. Who you gonna call?

911, of course. And who do they call? Our fire department — our first responders.

They’re always there for us, even though they don’t live among us. They simply love their job. On Oct. 23, we have an opportunity to show them that we appreciate and support them.

How? At IOP LENS nonprofit’s Firefighters Appreciation Night, a fundraiser that helps provide money for equipment, training, hardship support and recognition for the brave men and women who run toward danger instead of away from it.

Join us at Islander 71 from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring the kids! Let them climb aboard the fire engines, sound the sirens and meet real firefighters.

Want to do more than just attend? Sponsorships from $100 to $300 are available at LENSIOP.org.

Let’s show those we depend on when we ask “Who you gonna call?” — that they can call on us, too.