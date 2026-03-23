Libertarian Bill Reeside Files for U.S. Congress in South Carolina’s 1st District

Bill Reeside, a nuclear engineer and community servant, has filed as a Libertarian candidate for U.S. Congress in South Carolina’s 1st District.

Reeside said he is running on a clear mission: “Congress sets the agenda, and it is time to send someone who will use that power to restore fiscal discipline, rebalance the federal government and fight for the Lowcountry.”

“South Carolina doesn’t need another career politician,” Reeside said. “We need a practical leader with a servant’s heart. I’ve spent my career solving hard problems, and I’ve spent my free time building homes for families in need. That’s the kind of work ethic and commitment I’m bringing to Washington.”

Reeside said his platform centers on “restoring the constitutional balance of power, bringing real fiscal responsibility back to federal spending and leaving America better than he found it for the next generation.”

Reeside and his wife, Sandy, have lived in South Carolina for nearly two decades and have owned a home in the town of Edisto Beach since 2004. After retiring from a long career in the nuclear power and research industries, Reeside joined Habitat for Humanity of York County. He is also the father of three and grandfather of five.

For more information, visit reesideforcongress.com.