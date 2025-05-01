Isle of Palms Police Receive Life-Saving Equipment from Local Business Group

The Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) will be equipped with life-saving equipment thanks to a donation from a local business group, the Isle of Palms Family Vacation Rental Group (FVRG).

The FVRG purchased two automated external defibrillators (AEDs) for the department. The goal is to have these critical life-saving tools readily available in patrol vehicles and all-terrain vehicles patrolling the beach during the busy summer months.

Formed in 2024, the IOP FVRG is made up of 17 members and is co-chaired by Mel Miles of Exclusive Properties. The group was established to improve communication and livability with residents.

"Representing approximately 90% of all professionally managed properties, we are committed to being responsible and caring members of the Isle of Palms community,” said FVRG co-chair Mel Miles. “We believe that by working together, we can create a harmonious environment that benefits the residents and vacationers who all love and cherish IOP.”

AEDs are life-saving devices that analyze heart rhythms and deliver an electric shock to restore a normal rhythm during sudden cardiac arrest. According to the American Heart Association, 9 in 10 cardiac arrest victims who receive a shock from an AED in the first minute survive.

"We are very grateful for the support the IOP FVRG has shown our agency since the group was formed,” said Chief of Police Kevin Cornett. “This donation adds one more tool for our officers to accomplish the department's mission of serving and protecting all who live, work and visit the Isle of Palms."

The AEDs were purchased by the IOP FVRG with no taxpayer funds used. If the program is successful, the agency hopes to add two more devices next year.