Local Nanny Faces Additional Charges Involving Minor On IOP

The Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) announced that they have brought multiple charges against a tri-county sexual assault suspect.

Brandon Estiven Brill, 25, of Moncks Corner, was charged Thursday morning with one count of Criminal Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Disseminating Obscene Material to a Minor Under 12 Years Old.

Brill was served his warrants by IOPPD detectives at the Al Cannon Detention Center and will have a bond hearing on February 27, 2025, at 2 p.m.

In February 2024 IOPPD officers were notified by the mother of the victim after she found inappropriate and sexually explicit text messages on her juvenile son’s phone. After an investigation Brill was determined to be the sender of the images and messages. Brill was a nanny in multiple communities in the tri-county area until his recent arrest. IOPPD detectives are working with Mount Pleasant Police Department and our federal law enforcement partners for this case.

Anyone with any information about this suspect is asked to contact the Isle of Palms Police Department at (843) 886-6522.

Resources are available to anyone who is a victim of sexual abuse or suspects sexual abuse to be occurring. You are asked to call the Local Rape Crisis Center (Tri-County S.P.E.A.K.S.) hotline (24/7): 843-745-0144 or the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline: 800-656-HOPE (4673)