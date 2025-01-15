Lowcountry Boating Season Launches with Annual Show Jan. 24-26

The 45th Charleston Boat Show returns to the area from Jan. 24-26 at the Charleston Area Convention Center Complex. The annual event is a one-stop shop for all things boating and features new model leisure watercraft, show-only deals, prize giveaways, and a boat raffle to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lowcountry.

According to event manager Jacqui McGuinness, president of JBM & Associates, this year's show promises to be the best yet, with more than 85 different boat brands and 130 exhibitors.

“Though Charleston boasts a year-round boating season, the Charleston Boat Show is always a prime opportunity for outdoor enthusiasts to get a first look at the new year’s latest lines and products,” said McGuinness. “The wonderful people in the boating community are so willing to share their knowledge, making the show a perfect place to learn and celebrate a great American pastime.”

Here's what you need to know about the region’s biggest boat show:

Where to go?

The boat show takes place at Charleston Area Convention Center, located at 5001 Coliseum Drive in North Charleston. Event hours are 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24-25, and 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26. Free attendee parking is available in several lots, including the Center’s new parking garage.

What to do?

In addition to showcasing the latest inventory for those seeking to purchase a boat, there are activities everyone can enjoy. Highlights include shopping for gear, kids fishing clinics with a free rod and reel combo for participants, a boating virtual trainer, seafood cooking demonstrations, shrimp blind taste tests, local book author meet-and-greet with Mark and Nadia Schaper, and face painting. There will be live performances all weekend with a line-up of talented musicians. On Saturday, Miami YouTube sensation Alfred Montaner will share his boating stories throughout the show. Check out his channel Chit Show. Local food and beverage vendors will offer a variety of specialty items.

How to get tickets?

Tickets are $12 for adults in advance and online only; $14 at the door; $10 for military with ID; and $6 for children ages 4 to 12. A two-day pass is available for $20. For details and to purchase discount tickets, visit www.TheCharlestonBoatShow.com.