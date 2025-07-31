Lowcountry GOLF&GALA to Benefit Golf-Based Character Education Programs for Charleston Area Youth

First Tee – Greater Charleston has partnered with Hudnall Capital Advisors to host its largest celebration of the year at Wild Dunes Resort, Sept. 5–7.

The 17th Annual Lowcountry GOLF&GALA will feature a full weekend of fundraising and entertainment, including a golf tournament at the Wild Dunes Links Course and a gala reception at the Sweetgrass Inn on Friday, Sept. 5. Gala guests are encouraged to keep the party going on Saturday, Sept. 6, with a pickleball social, pool party, and a Caddyshack-themed party and benefit concert at Islander 71.

Event proceeds will fund golf-based character education programs administered by First Tee at local golf courses, schools, and community centers throughout Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties.

As of July 28, a limited number of GOLF&GALA Birdie and Eagle packages are available. Learn more at FirstTeeCHS.org/golfgala.

Saturday packages, featuring the pool party, pickleball and Caddyshack Shakedown, are available for those unable to participate in the Friday golf tournament.

Learn more about the 2nd Annual Caddyshack Shakedown, presented by Nicole Smith of Abode Real Estate and Patrick Smith of Northwestern Mutual, at FirstTeeCHS.org/shakedown.