Lucky Dog: Doodlebug

Doodle-doo-doo…. Hi, y’all — I’m Doodlebug, formerly known as Nellie (which is soooo not me). Mom said I curled up like a doodlebug when she adopted me, and just like that I became the one and only Doodlebug.

Really, all you need to know is I’m excited about every moment, every second and every day. I sit on “go” like a rocket fueled by tennis balls and bacon fumes. What’s next? Where are we going? And before you answer, I’m already bouncing like popcorn in a skillet. My ingredients are 100% pure love, joy and wiggles. Simply put, look at me and my tail starts thumping. I’ve never met a stranger and I live life wide open, taking in every moment because I know how lucky I am. Gratitude pours out of me in wiggles, kisses and big goofy grins to everyone.

I do have my favorites, of course — Dad, Mom and my sister, Millie. She’s the tall, glamorous one. I’m the cute, adorable one and I love to stir her up. At first she gives me the side-eye like, “Really?!” but then she can’t resist my smile-and-wag combo and boom — it’s on! In the morning, when it’s time, I grab her tail or ears like, “Wake up, it’s time to go!” Then she does her bath-mat ritual — don’t ask — and we’re off to the best place in the universe: the beach, y’all! I zoom like it’s Daytona, never leaving Mom for too long unless… BALL! Oh, the ball… sweet destiny in spherical form.

I’m blessed with a basket full of toys at home, and I select one “baby” to carry around for a while, eventually dropping it in the backyard for Mom and Dad to collect. But those glowing alien balls in the pool at night? Forget it. Those are UFOs disguised as balls and I’m not down with shenanigans.

I’m a daddy’s girl and I honor his marine training of “no man left behind.” I live by the same creed: no human, no snack, no toy left behind. I’m always the last to leave a room, making sure my pack is safe because together we’re unstoppable.

Life is good and I’m so loved. If love had a soundtrack, it would be my tail thumping. Thank you for seeing me, adopting me, loving me and never leaving me behind. This lucky dog salutes you with every wag. Now can we split a Tootsie Roll, please?