Lucky Dog: Bo Didley

HEY EVERYBODY! I can’t believe I’m here. Honestly, after everything I put my Dad through in our first year, he could’ve easily — and understandably — sent me right back to the shelter.

My youth was a kind of rough that teaches a dog to sleep with one eye open and always know where the exit is. It took a lot of patience, consistency and love from my special person to convince me that this new life wasn’t a trick.

In my first year, I ran away four times, destroyed two car interiors, several screens and, ahem, maybe busted out of a crate or two as I worked through some emotional “adjustments.” But one day, something inside of me softened. I started to realize that I’m safe. Nobody is trying to hurt me, and everyone who wrapped their arms around me actually loves me and cares for me. Wow.

When Dad saved me, I didn’t know how to play. I’d never lived inside a real home before. I didn’t even know what a dog bed was. At first, I thought it was a suspiciously soft trap. I had never even seen a cat! The only thing I knew about life was survival. Meals came from trash cans. Every strange sound felt dangerous. Most days were spent trying to figure out how to make it to the next one. But now? Now my life is DOGGONE GREAT.

Every morning at exactly 7 a.m., I launch myself onto Dad like a furry motivational speaker with four paws and zero respect for personal space. My tail wags so fast NASCAR would probably sponsor it. Dad gets his coffee, I get my bone, and then it’s time for our day.

On our walks, I now STRUT. I understand the leash is not there to hurt me. It’s there because somebody finally cares where I end up. So now, I walk proud, calm and collected, like a gentleman with a slightly chaotic past.

I love everyone I meet because that’s what my Dad taught me, and I even have a girlfriend now! (Hey Honey ☺) Cookies appear from strangers. Booty rubs are abundant. And when we go to the best place ever — the dog park — I get to chase dogs of every shape and size just for fun!

Truthfully, my favorite part is seeing how happy it makes Dad to watch me happy.

He’s my hero. Not because he rescued me, but because he stayed.

Through every tantrum, every escape attempt and every panic spiral, he never gave up on me. He taught me something I never knew before: No matter what you’ve been through, it’s still possible to trust and love again.

These days, my life of sleeping with one eye open and one paw out the door has officially collapsed into the lap of luxury. Turns out, this Lucky Dog life was worth sticking around for after all.

Thank you, Dad, for seeing past the scared dog and seeing the good boy underneath. You didn’t just save my life — you taught me how to live it.