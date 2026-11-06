Lucky Dog: Buck

Buck yeah! Buckingham Windsor here, but you can call me Buck, Bucky, Lucky Bucky, Buck Rogers or whatever rolls off your tongue. With a name like mine, the possibilities are endless, and so is the merchandise. I've got enough Buck Yeah swag to start my own fashion empire.

Today, I'm sporting my Atlanta Braves gear. Tomorrow? Maybe my gold chain. Depends on who's coming over.

Before I became the most interesting dog in the room, I was a scrappy little survivor living alone in the woods. Two hurricanes, a diet of acorns, heartworms and enough bugs to qualify as my own ecosystem. Not exactly five-star accommodations. Eventually, I decided I'd had enough of roughing it and wandered out of the woods, where a kind human spotted me and helped me find my forever family. Turns out, I hit the jackpot.

I'm a custom-built canine: half Boykin, quarter Labrador and quarter beagle. I've got soulful eyes, a coat so shiny you can see your reflection and just enough stubbornness to keep everyone humble.

Initially, Mom was my entire universe. If she left the room, I considered filing a missing persons report. Apparently, I needed to develop some independence, so she started leaving me alone for short periods. Excellent decision, Mom! I'd already located the secret cookie stash. When the humans are away, the hounds will play! Unfortunately, my first solo celebration ended with Mom walking in on the evidence. Busted.

These days, I'm a free spirit with a full social calendar. I travel the East Coast, enjoy fine dining, go to sporting events and never miss an opportunity to entertain. I've got a singing voice that debuted a few years into family life. Now Mom and I perform duets, complete with enthusiastic tail percussion.

I'm also an avid sock collector. Every evening, I gather as many as my mouth can carry and deliver them to the bed. Every morning, I return with one to announce the day's arrival. Rise and shine, people! We've got living to do!

And living is something I take seriously.

Somewhere along the way, Dad became my person. I can't explain exactly how I know, but I can sense when something shifts. A little worry, a moment of uncertainty or when the world feels heavier than it should. That's when I move closer, lean my whole body against him and remind him I'm right here. No big production. Just a quiet presence and my way of saying, "Hey, Dad, breathe. I've got you."

It was a proud day when I became a certified service dog. It's funny how life works. Once upon a time, I needed someone to rescue me. Today, I get to be someone's steady ground.

My motto? JUST GO. Live while you can. Sing your songs, collect your socks, wear the gold chain and love your people fiercely.

Because sometimes love doesn't need words. It just needs someone to lean on, and that's why I'm a lucky dog.