Lucky Dog: Buster

‘Sup everyone, I’m Buster Douglas — King of Chill. I’m 115 lbs of pure goofy goodness. A small dog trapped in a giant, fluffy body. A lap dog who doesn’t always fit in them!

I showed up on my two-legged brother George’s birthday — a walking, wiggling poof ball ready to party. Mom wanted a big dog who could cuddle, protect, and keep her laughing. Well, mission accomplished however, I’m not always the best at following the ‘rules’, which led me to earn the ‘problem child’ role in the family after a few misunderstandings. I was tough, I gotta admit but, I’m better now. I’m just more of a free-spirited dude who doesn’t always listen. In my defense, when you have Mr. Perfect as your 4-legged brother, it’s up to you to keep it real.

I’m named after the only boxer who beat Mike Tyson — fitting, since my brother is Mike Tyson. He's model material, but I outweigh him by 100lbs and still follow his every command; he has Jedi-level mind control. Freaky!

People call me the King of Chill because I demand comfort — couches, laundry piles, fresh beds. If it’s soft, I’m on it. But if another dog gets near my golf cart or porch? I puff up like a marshmallow with an attitude. Somebody’s gotta defend the realm.

My happiest moments are cuddling my people, squeaking every toy I own (Mom loves that), getting dolled up at the groomer, tearing across the beach with my ball, and devouring Mom’s homemade food — cooked with love and maybe a little magic.

So yeah. I’m Buster Douglas —lovable menace and household royalty. Big, quirky, loyal, and emotionally attached to pillows. And when I’m stretched out on the couch, belly full, toy under paw, ocean breeze in my fur, I know I’m one lucky dog; living my best pillow-supported life. Because life is better with love, softness, and a squeaky toy between your paws. Thank you for picking me for your pack.