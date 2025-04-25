Lucky Dog: Cabo

Hi, I’m so glad you’re here to see me! My name’s Cabo—named after sunshine and good times. That’s what I’ve been bringing to my family for years. I’m 18 years young—not old, classic, or vintage even! I still strut like I invented cool, tail up, and you know I’m a happy, good boy.

I’m what you'd call the original designer dog—before the fancy names and high-priced fluffballs. Handcrafted with charm, a lot of love, and an overloaded dose of cuteness, with just enough bark to get exactly what I want. Without the biting part—I’m a lover, not a fighter.

I tried to explain this to the police when they picked me up from my excursion on Middle Street, but they still wanted to contain me, so I opted to bark the entire time I was in custody. Lucky for them, my humans saved their ears and bailed me out. My bark is selective. I’m low-maintenance until I’m not—and you’ll know it. I’m patient and kind, but give me what I want and we’ll be all good. And even then, I don’t ask for much—just the constant companionship of my humans.

I’ve got the best gig ever: dog of the people. I go everywhere they go. I’ve been there for it all. I’m in every family photo worth hanging on the wall. Weddings? Front row—suited up with a bowtie and the good boy grin. Graduations? I’m there, giving moral support and lap love. Golf cart rides are my favorite—I’m shotgun, nestled between my people, tongue flapping in the breeze—even at our neighborhood pubs. I don’t miss a thing because I’m such a good boy.

I’m more than a pet. I’m a fixture. A buddy. A brother. A therapist with four paws and a silent, knowing stare, with kisses for anyone who wants one.

These days, I sleep about 22 hours a day with zero guilt. I’ve traded sprints for slow walks around the block and golf cart rides where I let the breeze do all the work. That’s my kind of cardio now. But I’m still here! My heart is strong—full from the love I’ve gathered over the years from my family. For as long as I can, I will keep showing up for them—offering the soft nudge of a nose when someone’s sad, still curling up close when the world feels too big. Still being Cabo. The best boy there ever was.

For a happy life: find your rhythm, stay close to your people and always keep truckin’.