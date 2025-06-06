Lucky Dog: Ike

What’s up, good people? I’m Ike. Not exactly the social butterfly—more like a golden recliner with fur—but I do love everyone. I’m a chill dude, a cuddle-on-my-terms kind of guy, and I’m here to tell you why I’m not just lucky—I’m doubly lucky.

My first stroke of luck was when I landed on this island with the perfect family that gets me. Second? My brother, Cash, moved in—six years after we were separated. That’s right. A full-blown sibling reunion. At first, I wasn’t sure if this golden tornado was staying or just visiting, but then he stuck around … and honestly? I kind of dig it.

Let me explain: I’m what you'd call selectively affectionate. I like belly rubs and cuddles, but only after I give the signal. That signal might be me side-eyeing you from across the room before dramatically flopping next to you like I’m doing you a favor. I’m not the most coordinated retriever in the pack, but I’m handsome and charming—and that’s what counts in my world.

Then along came Cash. Goofball, speed demon, ball chaser and full-throttle retriever energy—basically the opposite of me. He’s like a golden blur, and I’m … well, I’m more of a golden vibe.

He follows Mom around like she’s dipped in bacon grease. I like Mom too, but I also enjoy having my own thoughts in a quiet corner and follow her around for important things, like dinner and soft blankets. And when Cash is getting too much attention? I bite his legs. Not in a mean way—just a “Hey bro, stop doing laps” kind of way. I don’t want the ball—I tried it once, it hit me in the face, and that was that.

What do I love? The throwdown mat. It’s our battleground and bonding spot. We wrestle like pros—he flips me, I flip him, we growl dramatically—and then it’s nap time. It’s a gentleman’s game.

So now, most days you’ll find us on the porch, side by side, watching the world pass by. He’s the chaos to my calm, the thunder to my lazy cloud, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

So yeah, I’m Ike. Stubborn? Maybe. Independent? Definitely. But deep down, I’ve got a heart as soft as my ears. I’m a lucky dog because I’ve got love, peace, snacks … and now, I’ve got my brother back.

And that makes this golden life pure gold.