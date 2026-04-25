Lucky Dog: Jaxx

Whassup, everyone — I’m Jaxx, a lucky dog who landed with another lucky dog after life took a bite.

Before beach days and porch hangs, I lived a structured life. My mom and I were a pristine pair. I walked when she walked, stopped when she stopped. Show dog status. Walk here. Sit there. Look perfect — and I nailed it.

It was a good life, until one day it wasn’t. She got very sick, and my show days turned into stillness in a crate. I stayed close. I did everything right, but even the best boy in the world couldn’t fix her. When she said her final goodbyes, my world didn’t make sense. Thankfully, she had a plan, and I moved on to a new chapter with my breeder.

I picked up a side gig as a stud dog for my pedigree. The ladies liked my medals, and life wasn’t too bad for a good boy whose world had been turned upside down. That’s when I decided my motto would be: relax and stay light. Life is going to be all right when you let it roll. And life kept rolling me toward my destiny.

On to my next assignment — retirement. My breeder knew just the guy. After agreeing to keep me “for a night,” she handed me my mission: put my best paw forward, charm the human and secure my future. Hook, line and soulmate — and here we are.

But here’s the twist: my dad? No rules. Couch? Mine. Bed? Also mine. He even bought me stairs — stairs to climb like royalty. What is this madness? I went from perfection to pure chaos, and I love every second. I traded discipline for devotion.

These days, Dad has to physically drag me out of bed. I’ve fully leaned into the art of doing absolutely nothing — and I do it with precision. My lack of motivation is his amusement. I keep a low profile and wear it proudly.

I do have one weakness: dogs on the TV. One minute I’m chillin’, the next I’m a wild animal, standing on my hind legs trying to attack a digital dog. Who let this guy in here? But aggressive dogs on the beach? No thanks. Hard pass. No drama here. Life is chill. Let’s be friends.

Dad and I go on all kinds of adventures. He’s my buddy. Wherever he goes, I go — planes, golf carts, boats. They all have a seat with my name on it. But the porch is my perch, where I watch life go by. Windjammer nights are prime time — a little music, and everyone’s laughing and loving life. That’s my vibe. Summer nights are the best.

Life led me to this lucky-dog existence, retiring with my soulmate. But I know we saved each other. From one rescued dog to another, life couldn’t be better.

Thank you for saving us both, Dad. My paw to yours.