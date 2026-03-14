Lucky Dog: Judd

Well hey there, friends — name’s Judd. Blue tick hound from upstate South Carolina, currently following my nose wherever the breeze takes me. First mate. Snack inspector. With amber eyes, long legs and an even longer list of places to investigate.

The motto for my lucky dog life is: Hike hard, nap harder and snack hardest.

My story began when Mom broke me free from my adoption home. Mom met my sister at a coffee shop and when she heard I was waiting, she decided on the spot it was time to go get her Judd. See, Mom had always dreamed of a big boy like me whose name would be Judd — an uncomplicated buddy to explore life with.

At first I was a little timid, but now I’m her “Judd-Muffin,” and together it’s magic. Dad’s cool too, but I’m not his muffin anything. But if he has one to share? Now we’re talking.

Life in the hills was fun, but then we moved to the beach and — whoa — the smells! You cannot imagine the level of information contained in one single beach breeze. My nose instantly turned into a NASA satellite. Now I get to scan the dunes, analyze seaweed, decode tide pools and occasionally sample the local cuisine every day. Yes please and thank you.

Ahem. And yes, I eat some unusual things. And yes, they are often salty. No, I will not be elaborating.

I also believe fences are more like suggestions. My backyard is my sanctuary to take in the sun, but on occasion the world beyond beckons and I decide it’s time to see what happens outside the walls. I’ve wandered into homes to meet the neighbors, and another time I found myself sitting at a restaurant with some new friends who shared their table snacks. I value community outreach opportunities.

Today I have this charger thing around my neck and boundaries have been established. I guess the times I bolted to the Windjammer to take in the scents, sounds and scenery weren’t ideal. So now I’m wired up and my days of bolting are on hold.

I’m what you might call a thoughtful wanderer. A quiet observer of the world.

Mornings are my favorite part of the day. When Dad gets moving, I watch carefully for the signs: shoes being located, jacket appearing, grabbing my charger. That’s when the spinning starts.

The bucking.

The twirling.

Imagine a deer, a tornado and a caffeinated ballerina … all happening at once. That’s me when an adventure is on the horizon.

I throw my head in the air and sing my hound song to alert the masses.

YEW! An adventure is about to begin!

Let’s go everywhere, try everything and ask forgiveness later.

At the end of my day I stretch out in the sun, take in the world and think about how strange life can be. One minute you’re waiting to be rescued, and the next you’re galloping with the people you’re meant to be with, doing what you were born to do.

Turns out the world is a pretty wonderful place — especially when you follow your nose.

Mom and Dad, thank you for letting this hound bunk down for life.