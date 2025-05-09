Lucky Dog: Mike Tyson

Don’t let the fluff fool you. I may be small, but I’m mighty—hence the name Mike Tyson. I came into this lucky dog life as a special delivery. At first, I looked more like a gerbil than a gladiator. My family had questions. But nope—confirmed: I’m 100% bona fide dog, just with a compact, extremely handsome frame. Think big dog energy, pocket-sized edition.

My family is perfect. My mom is my soulmate. I actually came to rescue her. We do everything together—yoga, beach strolls, silent meditation (she thinks they’re naps, but I’m meditating to strengthen my superpowers). She calls me her “little Buddha dog,” which feels accurate. I’m basically a Zen master in fur pants.

Around town, I’m kind of a big deal. They call me the beach boss. I’ve got the best hair on the island—when I run, it flows in slow motion like there’s theme music playing. But don’t get it twisted—when it’s time to retrieve, I go from shampoo commercial to lightning bolt real fast.

I enjoy life to the fullest—but I’ve got healthy boundaries:

Do not dress me up. Put me in a costume, and I become a statue. Hard pass.

I need to be with you—but I don’t need to be on you. Cuddling? Not my thing. Doesn’t mean I don’t love you endlessly—I just express it differently.

Drama? No, thank you. Bring that into my calm bubble, and you’ll meet The Stare. Ask the other dogs on the beach or any unruly puppy in need of a vibe check. I’m like Professor X in dog form—using empathy and quiet confidence to lead the pack peacefully.

My brother outweighs me by 70 pounds and stands like a skyscraper, but when I lock eyes and give The Look, he melts like butter on a hot sidewalk. I breathe in the beach air and exhale all my worries. Salty, sandy and free—that’s how I roll. With 15 pounds of pure heart and paws full of peace, I live to love. My family is my soul tribe, and I’m their perfect “Bubba Buddha Dog.”

Thank you for letting me be your little guru, your shadow, your comic relief and your heartbeat with fur. I love you more than words (or tail wags) will ever say.