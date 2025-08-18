Lucky Dog: Millie

Hello there. I’m Millie-Moo. Thank you for allowing me a moment to tell you my story. I am, after all, quite a lucky lady.

My journey began in Kentucky, where I was meant to remain until Daddy saw me. Apparently, it was love at first sight, and he simply couldn’t let me go. Before I knew it, arrangements were made, and I was whisked away to an island. The journey itself? Oh no—we don’t speak of the car ride, ever! The thought of it makes me shudder. If there’s a choice, I’ll take the golf cart, thank you very much—front seat, wind in my curls, Doodlebug on one side and Mom at the helm. Others may join us, but the front is strictly VIP.

Life on the island is simple: beach, beach and BEACH. Eating is important, yes, but salty wind in my fur is my oxygen. Every morning I prep for departure by dragging bathmats out of the bathroom one by one—my personal fleet of magic carpets. If Mom’s too slow, I escalate to pillow theft. That’s the equivalent of a royal decree: We are leaving NOW. One sniff of her clothing to ensure it’s salty, and we’re off. I am free to run, play and sniff all day—or at least until Mom is ready to go. When she calls for me, I HEAR her; I just choose to let her voice wash over me like distant seagull cries. Ummm … Mom, I cannot be rushed when I’m exploring my kingdom. The dunes are my storybook palace, and each wave brings me a new chapter to review. Eventually Mom threatens to “leave without me,” but I know my little sister wouldn’t allow that kind of scandal.

And if we miss the beach for whatever reason? Cancel my day. Shut my door. Draw the curtains. It’s a tragedy on par with that cursed Kentucky car ride.

When I’m not enforcing mandatory beach time, I enjoy solo retreats. I’m the family’s Mama Bear. I check on everyone, making sure they have what they need, and then I vanish—especially when family arrives. I love them, but overstimulation is real. I’ll happily cuddle with the tiny one in my bed for a bit, but then it’s “namaste in my own space.” A princess must preserve her peace.

A day without the sea is no day at all. My life here is simple, beautiful and brimming with love. My pawprints dig deep, a reminder that I was here, I was loved, and I loved in return. And from the very bottom of my sandy, sunlit heart, I will always be grateful that of all the dogs in the world, the best Mom and Dad chose me. And that, my friends, makes me a lucky dog.