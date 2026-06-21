Lucky Dog: Tater

Well, hi there, good people. I’m Tater, and just like a tater tot, I’m petite and deliciously adorable.

When I think about a lucky dog’s life, I don’t know any other way to live. My days are bright compared to some of the stories I’ve heard, but comparison is the thief of joy, and I am truly grateful to live the life of this pampered cavapoo.

A little about me? Well, it’s pretty simple. I’m here for Mom, the ball and beach days.

Mom is where everything begins. I’m her first dog ever — and a much better purchase than the couch she told people she was leaving town to pick up. Surprise, everyone! Here I come — the best boy ever, with enough love and personality to power a thousand wagging tails. Thanks to my undeniable cuteness, I received the family stamp of approval on sight.

My days begin the same way. Mom goes to the gym. No thanks. I’ll continue napping until it’s time to head to the office. When that time comes, I’m up and ready to tackle the world with her.

I’ve never missed a day of work — not because I have to be there, but because I refuse to be left out of anything. Wherever Mom is going, I’m already there, saving her a seat.

My signature head tilt and underbite are basically my executive résumé. I communicate without words, but wait ... did you say BALL?

Oh, now we’re talking.

My head tilts a full 90 degrees, and my eyes bulge as big as my body.

This is my favorite thing in the world.

Overall, I’m pretty low-key and chill, dominating my kingdom of soft spaces at the office. But my soul comes alive when we head to the beach with the most perfect invention in the history of time.

In fact, I’d say my motto is: “The ball is life.”

Take me for a sandy walk and watch me soar. That’s joy in its purest form.

My dream job — aside from my security guard duties — would be serving as a ball boy at Wimbledon. If they allowed dogs to do the job, we’d steal the show.

There’s not much in life I don’t appreciate to the fullest. The neighborhood strolls where I steal hearts without trying. The beach adventures. Snuggling with Mom.

However, it’s a baaaaad day if she leaves me or her attention is diverted by something other than me. Insert drama king here. And yes, I’m perfectly OK with that.

Like I said in the beginning, I’m here for her. Without her, I have no pack.

Lucky dog? Yes, and thank you.

Spoiled? Absolutely — and well deserved.

I’m lucky to have my person, and I love her with my whole heart, fur-ever.

I’ll take one loving mom, unlimited adventures, a soft place to nap and a ball launcher that never quits. That’s more than enough for this little Tater.

And Mom? Thanks for choosing this couch story.

It turned out to be the best decision either of us ever made.

Know a Lucky Dog? We'd love to hear their story. Contact us at LuckydogsIOP@gmail.com