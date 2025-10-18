Matt Desmond Discusses Future of Health Care at IOP LENS Speaker Series

On Oct. 14, Matt Desmond, regional president of Roper Mount Pleasant and Bon Secours St. Francis Hospitals, gave an informative and engaging presentation on the evolution of health care in the Greater Charleston area. One attendee noted, “Matt made health care administration very interesting.”

Desmond highlighted the challenges posed by the region’s population growth and the significant expansions underway across the Roper St. Francis system. Roper Berkeley Hospital, open only a few years, is now doubling in size, while Roper Hospital Downtown is constructing a modern hospital and medical complex near the intersection of Rt. 26 and Rt. 526. In East Cooper, Roper plans to build a Health Pavilion on Rt. 17 near Houston Northcutt Blvd., offering emergency care, imaging, and specialty services.

Finding enough physicians and nursing staff to support the growing community remains a challenge. The Roper System currently employs 1,000 doctors and 6,800 teammates, with four hospitals and six emergency centers across the region.

Desmond emphasized the system’s mission of “healing with compassion, faith, and excellence,” noting national recognition with a five-star quality rating and an A grade for hospital safety from 2020 to 2025.

Attendees engaged in a lively discussion and expressed excitement for future speakers in the LENS Leadership Series, which offers insights from leaders across various disciplines. Those interested in suggesting a topic or speaker can visit lensiop.org.