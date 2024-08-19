Mayor Pounds Elected President of Association of South Carolina Mayors

× Expand Provided

Isle of Palms Mayor Phillip Pounds was recently elected president of the Association of South Carolina Mayors, an affiliate of the Municipal Association of South Carolina.

"We embrace and appreciate this opportunity. It will help Isle of Palms build a stronger network and foster collaboration with other South Carolina mayors for the benefit of the local and broader community," said Pounds.

The Association of South Carolina Mayors says it "provides opportunities for South Carolina mayors to more fully engage in advocating for issues that affect cities and towns, to network, share ideas and best practices with other mayors, and to take part in educational activities."