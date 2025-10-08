McConnell Foundation Gala Raises $100,000 for Pediatric Cancer Research

The McConnell Foundation announced today that its fourth annual Shining Stars Gala raised $100,000 to advance pediatric cancer research. The evening’s fundraising efforts will support a pediatric cancer research lab led by Dr. Jacqueline Kraveka, DO, at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The gala, held at Wild Dunes’ Sweetgrass Inn, featured moving personal moments, spirited live and silent auctions, and recognition of top community sponsors whose generosity helped the event reach its fundraising goal.

“Private philanthropy like this gala is essential to sustaining innovative pediatric cancer research,” Kraveka said. “Our pediatric cancer research lab is funded entirely through private donors and fundraisers, making this kind of community support vital to advancing life-saving discoveries for children battling cancer.”

The focal point of the night honored Cole Henderson, this year’s Shining Star—a designation The McConnell Foundation created to recognize a child and their family who have received cancer treatment. Though Cole passed away in 2021, his family shared how his courage and legacy continue to inspire action for other children battling cancer.

In a special acknowledgment, The McConnell Foundation presented custom T-shirts—decorated by children currently undergoing treatment at MUSC—to its top “Constellation Champion” sponsors: John and Carol Bogosian, First Financial Group, McConnell Real Estate Partners, Naramore Construction / Island Home Management, and Rom and Renee Reddy. The heartfelt gesture served as a powerful reminder of the mission at the center of the gala and the community behind it.

“As beautiful as the evening was, it’s the meaning behind it that stays with me,” said Jen McConnell, co-founder of The McConnell Foundation. “The children battling this disease are the heartbeat of this gala. They are the reason we pour our hearts into it year after year—to create change, to fuel the research that will lead to better treatments, and to bring hope to current patients fighting cancer and to future children who will one day benefit from the discoveries being made today.”

The evening’s live and silent auctions showcased sought-after local experiences and packages, fueling friendly competition and record-breaking fund-the-need donations. Guests mingled over gourmet buffet stations and signature cocktails from Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Grain & Barrel Bourbon, ending the night with a whimsical popcorn treat from Holy City Popcorn.

“Only 4% of federal cancer research funding goes to pediatric cancers. Children deserve better,” said Josh McConnell, co-founder of The McConnell Foundation.

The McConnell Foundation is a family-led nonprofit that works to fill that gap—funding research that could lead to new treatments, less toxic protocols and, ultimately, more survivorship stories. With this year’s results, the foundation has now contributed nearly $275,000 to MUSC’s research since launching the Shining Stars Gala in 2022, continuing its commitment to fund lifesaving research in South Carolina and beyond.