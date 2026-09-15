Me & Mr. Jones to Present Madonna Tribute at Islander 71

On Thursday, Oct. 8, Charleston-based band Me & Mr. Jones will present “Vogue: A Bold Tribute to Madonna,” a full-band tribute to the “Queen of Pop” at Islander 71 on Isle of Palms.

The eight-piece live tribute will feature Charleston singer and performer AlyceMarie performing songs from throughout Madonna’s career alongside the musicians of Me & Mr. Jones.

Organizers say the high-energy show will celebrate Madonna’s decades of influence on pop music, fashion and culture.

The event will also feature DJ sets by See Jane Spin, an LED dance floor, lighting and special effects, “Immaculate Collection”-themed drink specials and Material Girl-inspired decor.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite.