Meet the Candidates

On Tuesday November 5, the Isle of Palms will hold an election for an open seat for the Isle of Palms City Council. The Island Eye asked all three candidates why they wanted to serve.

First, we spoke to Rusty Streetman, who previously served on Council from 2020 through 2023. He stated the city has multiple projects underway, and, in the last council, he served as Chair of the Real Property Committee, Chair of the Public Services/Facilities Committee and Vice Chair of the Public Works Committee. He also served as a committee member on the Personnel and Administration committees during his tenure.

“We were able to get a lot accomplished, and several of the projects we worked on are still underway,” he said. “I wanted to finish the good work we started while I was on Council.”

Some of that work includes the lease and rebuild of the Islander 71 restaurant, the assignment of the marina lease to a new tenant, adding the IOP Marina Public Dock, Phase 3 drainage completion of the Outfalls and the completion of the fully ADA-compliant Beach Access Path on 34A and Palm Blvd.

Streetman pointed to other ongoing projects, such as Phase 4 drainage improvements that must be completed to better control storm water and the multi-use pathway on Waterway Blvd. He also mentioned the erosion the island has on the east and west ends and the need to find ways to protect those areas from further damage to restore a healthy beach.

“I appreciate the plans and efforts of the US Army Corps of Engineers to pump reclaimed sand on the west end of the island; it has been slow in coming to fruition,” he said. He hopes that once the sand is placed on the beach, the city will be successful in rebuilding the dunes in that area.

Streetman also wants to make sure that future decisions by Council regarding City Hall renovation or replacement are fully vetted by the citizens and residents of the Isle of Palms.

“We need to make sure we have citizen input and comments through community meetings and soliciting feedback through other media for a project that would cost upwards of $10 million. For such a large, expensive project, there may be a need for a referendum to decide.”

Finally, Streetman believes there is a need for more collegiality and collaboration among city Council members as they consider and deliberate important island issues.

“I could help with that collaborative approach on Council. I have always been an independent thinker, and I strongly seek and value feedback from our constituents before casting a vote,” he concluded.

The next discussion was with Susan Hill Smith, who served on Council from 2018 through 2021.

Smith said she chose not to run for re-election in 2021 so she could fully enjoy her youngest child’s last years of high school, but she has stayed engaged by leading the volunteers of the Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew and serving on the city’s Community Enrichment Task Force.

“I intended to run for city Council again with a focus on the 2025 election,” Smith noted. When the special 2024 election was called, several people encouraged her to run, including Elizabeth Campsen, who was leaving the open seat. “That meant a lot to me. I have always respected Elizabeth’s intelligence, knowledge and persistence in serving our community, even if we don’t always agree on all the issues 100%.”

“I also feel personally compelled to step up now because our community is facing critical issues that require forward thinking and innovation. With our island facing a projected one-foot increase in sea level rise by 2050, we must focus on resiliency. That includes accelerating drainage projects and developing proactive beach preservation strategies. At the same time, we need to do more to resolve livability and traffic issues.”

The timing works out for Smith to dive back in. “I left my full-time work in software marketing for Blackbaud in June to focus on what I am most passionate about, which is community service and environmental issues. Plus, we just took our youngest to college in August.”

Josh Hooser was the final candidate to offer his thoughts and said he chose to join the race because this is a “swing seat on a divided council.” He emphasized that “it’s crucial to have an independent candidate who isn’t tied to other interests. I am a fresh new voice for the island, ready to champion our community’s needs and guide us forward.”

Before deciding to run, he sat down with Smith and Streetman. “After talking to them, I felt they were already beholden to certain interests. Susan seems primarily focused on environmental issues, while Rusty appears to be focused on island businesses,” he shared. “I want to be the voice for the entire community, focused on residents first. I want to make sure their voices are heard.”

Hooser believes that what sets him apart from his opponents is his firm stance against public parking in Wild Dunes He expressed concern that it could lead to further development by the new owners. “Once you open the gates, you will never get them shut again. They are tying beach renourishment to expanded parking. It's essential to save our beaches while protecting our private property rights.”

He went on to outline his platform: “I’m here to manage growth, save the beaches, balance the budget and see the island thrive.”

Additionally, Hooser also stressed the importance of bringing the island together for a common purpose. He urged residents to exercise their right to vote.

"Every vote counts, and it's up to each of us to shape the future of our island. Let's come together and make our voices heard!"