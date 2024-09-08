Message from Councilman Pierce on Isle Of Palms Beach Erosion

Since March 2023, the Isle of Palms has been experiencing severe and persistent erosion at both ends of the island. In February, the City Council created a Beach Preservation Ad-Hoc Committee with four representatives from the council and four residents to address three objectives:

Review beach restoration policies and practices and provide recommendations. Develop recommendations for a more proactive response to beach erosion. Develop recommendations for new, consistent, and sustainable funding mechanisms to support future needs and projects.

Since February, the committee has been hearing presentations, gathering data, and meeting with consultants, the Army Corps of Engineers, and Dare County, N.C., which already has a proactive, funded nourishment program in place. We’ve also met with legal advisors, Mayor Patrick O’Neil from Sullivan’s Island, and others.

One of the tasks the committee needed to complete to address the objectives is to define and quantify the target—the Isle of Palms “Ideal Beach Profile” (IBP), which is generally defined as the cross-sectional shape of a beach that is considered optimal for stability and resilience against erosion. Characteristics can include:

Minimizes erosion

Maximizes sediment retention

Supports ecological habitats

Facilitates recreational use

Adapts to natural variability

An ideal profile is achieved through coastal management practices, such as beach nourishment and dune stabilization, tailored to specific needs and available resources.

The committee settled on preliminary criteria for the IOP IBP (380 cubic yards of sand per linear foot) and a frequency of nourishment (8–10 years) to forecast the inflation-adjusted cost to implement a proactive plan. A proactive plan can reduce event damage and is significantly less expensive than a reactive plan. Dare County explained their comprehensive program and the steps they went through to achieve it at our March 1, 2024, meeting (youtube.com/watch?v=d9yF281fu2A). It’s worth watching.

IOP’s beach consultants used the target IBP criteria to create a 17-page report specific to the characteristics of the Isle of Palms beach, with historical information, assumptions, and forecasts for achieving the IBP over a 30-year horizon. It’s a great read and is included in the meeting packet. You can view the July 22, 2024, meeting at the following link: youtube.com/watch?v=H7J-A_eB0EQ&t=3s.

Over the 30-year forecast horizon, the estimated cost of a proactive plan for nourishment, including an initial baseline project and three additional nourishments, is estimated to be $144 million. Even with the current IOP Beach Renourishment funding from 1% ATAX, there is an estimated $3 million to $4 million annual revenue shortfall to fund this proactive framework. Discussions have begun to explore alternative funding sources and other possible resources, including long-term Army Corps support. State funding has dried up, with $0 allocated for beach renourishment in the most recent state fiscal budget, except for State Senator Chip Campsen securing $1 million for the Isle of Palms.

For now, Isle of Palms is on its own. We’ll need help.

The committee is working toward achieving the stated objectives and is making progress. The participants, input, collaboration, and mix on the committee have been outstanding.

I encourage residents, homeowners, businesses, and neighboring municipalities to get involved by following the meetings and providing constructive input on how we can specifically address this challenge together.

Our public beaches, environment, habitat, economy, and quality of life depend on it.

Ideas welcome.

Scott Pierce Isle of Palms City Council