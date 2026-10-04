Message From The Isle of Palms Mayor

October brings cooler days, beautiful fall colors (ok for us it’s more like November) and many opportunities for our community to come together. Some of my favorite community events happen in the coming months. Stay up to date on what’s happening at isleofpalms.gov. I encourage everyone to take part in our upcoming events, support our local businesses now that our large crowds are gone for the season and enjoy our beautiful island.

If you drive an electric vehicle, until recently you may have had a hard time finding a charging station. EV drivers now have a new charging option on the Isle of Palms. Construction was recently completed on a new Tesla Supercharger station at the Island Center shopping center, near the Harris Teeter.

The new charging station will provide a convenient amenity for both residents and visitors traveling to the island in electric vehicles while supporting a wider range of transportation options.

Hopefully you have seen our new tennis courts at the Rec Center. The project replaced the aging courts with modern playing surfaces designed to provide improved durability, a better playing experience, and reduced long-term maintenance.

Did you see the recent “Sullivan’s Island and IOP Living” issue? It had a good article on the role IOP played in the Revolutionary War and then brought our history forward. A few specific lines caught my eye. The article described our island from the late 1800s detailing ownership and name changes to current day. The part that caught my eye was the paragraph about the 1970s:

There was another wave of growth in the 1970s, when Wild Dunes helped shape the island’s modern identity. Golf, resort life, and more tourism brought in a different kind of attention, but the island still kept its easygoing character. That balance is part of why people love it. It has the feel of a destination, but it is still very much a place where people live their lives.

The last two sentences are what struck me. That’s us! WE get to live in this beautiful slice of paradise that some only get to visit. I hope you take full advantage of what our island and community have to offer.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve!

Phillip Pounds, Mayor IOP

843-252-5359

ppounds@isleofpalms.gov