Mex 1 Snowboard Rail Jam Returns in January at a New Location

The highly anticipated Mex 1 Snowboard Rail Jam is back after a year-long hiatus and will make its return at Firefly Distillery on Saturday, January 11th, 2025. Doors open at 4 p.m., with snowboarding kicking off at dusk. There will also be live bands performing throughout the night.

“After a year off, we couldn’t be more excited to bring back the Snowboard Rail Jam at such an incredible venue like Firefly Distillery,” said Morgan Hurley, Marketing and Beverage Director at Mex 1 Coastal Cantina. “It’s going to be a night filled with snow, music, and everything Mex 1 is about–good vibes and great times!”

With a larger ramp, more snow, and elite riders from across the country, attendees can expect thrilling flips, tricks, and high-flying stunts as competitors take on a custom-built rail setup.

“Firefly Distillery is thrilled to bring the Mex 1 Rail Jam to our venue,” said Jay Macmurphy, Head Distiller and General Manager at Firefly Distillery. “We knew our expansive location could take this amazing event to new heights while honoring its roots. Firefly is all about good music and spirited times, and we’re thrilled to partner with Mex 1, who shares our passion for creating memorable experiences, including board sports!"

This event also includes other live music, food, drinks, and more.

Tickets start at $35 and are on sale now at City Paper Tickets. Children two and under are free. Tickets are expected to sell out, so guests are encouraged to purchase in advance. VIP Access starts at $100 and includes a private indoor full bar, private indoor restrooms, and Mex 1 catered food.

For more event information, visit the Mex 1 Coastal Cantina and Firefly Distillery websites.