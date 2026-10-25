Model Container Home for Veterans Thank You

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On Sept. 28, 2026, the Isle of Palms Exchange Club hosted the Tri-County Veterans Support Network's “Container Project Model Home” for the community to tour and learn more about the project for homeless veterans.

The Exchange Club's Americanism Program of Service has provided $14,000 in 2026 for this project and also works with the Tri-County Veterans Support Network on other projects throughout the year.

A total of 125 people toured the model home and contributed $1,000 in donations. Vicki Johnson with the Tri-County Veterans Support Network (TVSN) stated that the $1,000 has helped meet the daily needs of 10 homeless veterans.

To further support the project, a benefit concert will be held Friday, Nov. 13, at Striped Pig Distillery. The event begins at 6 p.m., with the concert starting at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at givebutter.com/boots-bourbon-andbravery-8ljcs5.

Johnson wrote to the Isle of Palms Exchange Club to thank its members and the community for supporting the homeless veterans housing project model home open house.

“Thank You to everyone who came out to tour the Patriot Housing Project Model Home. We enjoyed meeting our neighbors sharing our mission and showing how repurposed shipping containers can become permanent supportive housing for Veterans experiencing homelessness.

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“Your interest, encouragement, and generosity helps us move this mission forward. We are especially grateful to the volunteers, supporters, and community members whose ongoing commitment makes this work possible.

“A special Thank You to the 35 volunteers from the IOP Exchange Club and community who also helped assemble 500 care packages for local Veterans experiencing homelessness. Your time and care provided essential items and a meaningful reminder that our Veterans are valued and supported.

“There are many ways to get involved. Make a donation, volunteer your time and talents, host a fundraiser, or introduce us to others who would like to help. Every contribution helps us support struggling Veterans in our community.

“If you missed the Open House, we would love to see you at the Coastal Carolina Fair! Stop by to tour the model home, meet our team from Tri-County Veteran Support Network and learn how you can make a difference.”

“Together, we can help local Veterans find a place to call home.”

For more information about donating, volunteering or partnering with the Patriot Housing Project, contact Vicki Johnson at vicki@patriothousingproject.org.